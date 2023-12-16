Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
HOPE shortcut
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Teaching the Truth About Parkinson's and Other Stress Related Conditions
Why minimizing symptoms requires avoidance of stress
Jul 5
•
Lilian Sjøberg
19
Share this post
Teaching the Truth About Parkinson's and Other Stress Related Conditions
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
21:01
April 2024
My Interview on the Healing Conversations Podcast
"Discover the Hidden Connection: Parkinson's Recovery and Mammal Nature"
Apr 26
•
Lilian Sjøberg
9
Share this post
My Interview on the Healing Conversations Podcast
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
9:56
March 2024
Trauma Learning Systems
Helping to get the word out about the science of the brain as a learning and predicting organ.
Mar 26
•
Lilian Sjøberg
9
Share this post
Trauma Learning Systems
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
6:35
How the Current Paradigm Ignores Recovery Stories
and the role of removing old traumas
Mar 8
•
Lilian Sjøberg
8
Share this post
How the Current Paradigm Ignores Recovery Stories
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
7:27
February 2024
The Predicting Brain, Chronic Pain and Physical Illnesses
Why There is No Mind-Body Separation
Feb 22
•
Lilian Sjøberg
11
Share this post
The Predicting Brain, Chronic Pain and Physical Illnesses
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
7:27
The Role of Determination and Persistence in Recovery from Chronic Disease
How Hope and Faith Pay Off Long Term
Feb 11
•
Lilian Sjøberg
10
Share this post
The Role of Determination and Persistence in Recovery from Chronic Disease
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
9:04
January 2024
The New Science of the Predictive Brain and How it Fits with my Therapy Techniques
The concept of "Trauma Zero", and another piece of the puzzle falls into place
Jan 30
•
Lilian Sjøberg
14
Share this post
The New Science of the Predictive Brain and How it Fits with my Therapy Techniques
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
11:34
Why Shared Recovery Stories are Vital
Learning from those who have come before, and bringing back hope
Jan 25
•
Lilian Sjøberg
10
Share this post
Why Shared Recovery Stories are Vital
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
9:30
December 2023
The Silent Health Revolution, Changing Beliefs Around Health and Wellbeing
How this knowledge needs to become common knowledge so we can free people from devastating diagnoses (you can become better)
Dec 16, 2023
•
Lilian Sjøberg
10
Share this post
The Silent Health Revolution, Changing Beliefs Around Health and Wellbeing
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
8:43
The Remarkable Comeback: Rediscovering Her Right Hand - A Parkinson's Victory Story
When you are healing, the victory is found in the small improvements
Dec 1, 2023
•
Lilian Sjøberg
9
Share this post
The Remarkable Comeback: Rediscovering Her Right Hand - A Parkinson's Victory Story
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
6:35
November 2023
Survivor Stories: A dedicated woman heading towards her goal of getting rid of her Parkinon's Diagnosis
Part 1 of my interview with Patti
Nov 18, 2023
•
Lilian Sjøberg
and
Gary Sharpe
16
Share this post
Survivor Stories: A dedicated woman heading towards her goal of getting rid of her Parkinon's Diagnosis
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8:27
Over-activation of the Dopamine-Adrenaline Cycle
Escaping Sleepless Nights: The Truth About Tyrosine and Movement Disorders
Nov 5, 2023
•
Lilian Sjøberg
22
Share this post
Over-activation of the Dopamine-Adrenaline Cycle
hopeshortcut.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
8:44
© 2024 Lilian Sjøberg
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts