The HOPE shortcut

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
HOPE shortcut
Archive
About
Teaching the Truth About Parkinson's and Other Stress Related Conditions
Why minimizing symptoms requires avoidance of stress
  
Lilian Sjøberg
2
21:01

April 2024

My Interview on the Healing Conversations Podcast
"Discover the Hidden Connection: Parkinson's Recovery and Mammal Nature"
  
Lilian Sjøberg
6
9:56

March 2024

Trauma Learning Systems
Helping to get the word out about the science of the brain as a learning and predicting organ.
  
Lilian Sjøberg
1
6:35
How the Current Paradigm Ignores Recovery Stories
and the role of removing old traumas
  
Lilian Sjøberg
12
7:27

February 2024

The Predicting Brain, Chronic Pain and Physical Illnesses
Why There is No Mind-Body Separation
  
Lilian Sjøberg
2
7:27
The Role of Determination and Persistence in Recovery from Chronic Disease
How Hope and Faith Pay Off Long Term
  
Lilian Sjøberg
12
9:04

January 2024

The New Science of the Predictive Brain and How it Fits with my Therapy Techniques
The concept of "Trauma Zero", and another piece of the puzzle falls into place
  
Lilian Sjøberg
16
11:34
Why Shared Recovery Stories are Vital
Learning from those who have come before, and bringing back hope
  
Lilian Sjøberg
8
9:30

December 2023

The Silent Health Revolution, Changing Beliefs Around Health and Wellbeing
How this knowledge needs to become common knowledge so we can free people from devastating diagnoses (you can become better)
  
Lilian Sjøberg
6
8:43
The Remarkable Comeback: Rediscovering Her Right Hand - A Parkinson's Victory Story
When you are healing, the victory is found in the small improvements
  
Lilian Sjøberg
3
6:35

November 2023

Survivor Stories: A dedicated woman heading towards her goal of getting rid of her Parkinon's Diagnosis
Part 1 of my interview with Patti
  
Lilian Sjøberg
 and 
Gary Sharpe
8:27
Over-activation of the Dopamine-Adrenaline Cycle
Escaping Sleepless Nights: The Truth About Tyrosine and Movement Disorders
  
Lilian Sjøberg
8
8:44
© 2024 Lilian Sjøberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture