For 8 years I have dedicated myself to (nerded out) on the role of stress and how it affects your body and what to do about it.

I have learned a lot by working with People with Parkinson’s, and I have developed and fine-tuned several methods to work with root causes of each symptom instead of working with the idea of what is wrong (a man-made diagnosis label).

I will now take the step to help all people who have noticed their symptoms vary day to day, and all people who have fears or concerns for their health. It is, of course, easiest to start before you are trapped in severe symptoms, a diagnosis, and the nocebo effect it might have on you.

I help people through courses with knowledge, tools, and mind based exercises.

As a starting point, I have developed the “Biological Stress Test” which allows you to evaluate your “Stress Type”, and see how this impacts on your ability to cope with stress. It tells you your strengths and weaknesses to different stressors.

Here is Andy and I talking about the Stress Test, in Episode 4 of our podcast. Below the video, you will find a link to access the test (note there is a small access fee in order to cover our admin costs, and as a small way to help fund our work).

Take the Stress Test

