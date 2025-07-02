Below is the full third episode [with a clip below that] of my podcast with Andy, a person with a Parkinson’s diagnosis who has already succeeded in reducing symptoms.

Here in episode 3, we discuss the related “Overcome Parkinson’s course” specifically, and what we have both learned along the way of creating and running the course (me) and being a participant on the course (Andy).

Here are useful timestamps for the video below:

0:00 Introducing the Overcome Parkinson's course

0:55 Who is a good fit for the course?

1:32 How did the course change you?

2:52 Meeting like-minded people

4:10 Why is change needed

5:33 Doorway into a new world

7:10 Practical questions - how long is the course

8:58 Homework

9:57 Attending the lessons

14:14 Additional resources

15:39 What do you say goodbye to? 16:21 What do you say hello to?

18:00 Next topics - the Stress Test

