Firstly, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to my readers.

Here comes first a letter from a client and after this I tell you a little about trauma and why so many people “do not get anything out of alternative treatment”

Getting a letter like this from one of my clients with Parkinson's about their Christmas experience is heartwarming, and goes to show resolving traumas and learning to recognize your inner stress levels are important for being able to take part in community festivities.

Dear Lilian, After an amazing trip to see my children abroad, it's now Christmas time. The house is now filled with grandchildren. This afternoon, the last child from abroad will arrive – and we are celebrating the days leading up to Christmas with calendar gifts, pancakes, and more. I can participate in all of this largely thanks to the three months of therapy with you. It has meant a lot for my stress management. I get stressed much less often, and when I do, I can better recognize what’s causing it AND take action to address it. I've become sharper in managing my energy. I still don’t know what I’ll work on in the new year. I have a feeling that new opportunities are emerging that are worth pursuing. If there’s time and energy between various trips.

Trauma Treatment: Rethinking What Affects Us

Let’s redefine trauma. Many people think it has to revolve around major events—accidents, violence, death. But if we shift our perspective to recognize that trauma can come from all kinds of experiences, we can begin to understand why one session with a therapist doesn’t always yield the results we hope for.

Think back to your childhood. Remember the fear you felt struggling to pull your boot out of the mud at four years old, or the way those cartoon villains would send chills down your spine? What about the anxiety of being alone in the dark at night, grieving the loss of a beloved pet, enduring school bullying, or the stress of a demanding job? These moments, which may seem trivial to an adult mind, can have a profound impact on both our body and psyche.

In my Zoom consultations, yes, I handle serious experiences like near-drowning or car accidents. But often, it’s those seemingly mundane situations that create lasting physical symptoms for my clients. This realization is key to understanding the journey we embark on in therapy.

Most of us carry around over a hundred body memories, all of which influence our physical state. You might see these memories reflected in things like facial wrinkles, slumped posture, tense muscles, or digestive issues. They can manifest throughout your entire body.

Take tremors, for instance. Symptoms can fluctuate unpredictably throughout the day, often lessening just before sleep and upon waking. If we could pinpoint which trauma or body memory correlates with each symptom peak, we might see a colorful array, with each hue representing a specific trigger at play during your day.

In therapy, we work on removing one trauma at a time. Ideally, you’ll notice a shift where symptoms occur only occasionally. But remember, this doesn’t mean you’re “cured”—your body has its own way of storing experiences, and some memories will always linger. It just indicates that some significant triggers have been addressed, leading to fewer symptom spikes.

Whether you’re dealing with three or sixty body memories, the path to relief is about recognizing and resolving the ones that give you strong emotions or symptoms.

Start by listing the major highlights in your life that evoke emotions—this will give you a glimpse into the number of traumas that are stored in your body.

By broadening our understanding of trauma, we can uncover the root causes of our discomfort and take meaningful steps toward healing.

A plot of unpredictable symptoms during the day. Always small the minutes before sleep and when you wake up

If we could look at the symptom effect after which trauma they belong to it could be like this. Numerous traumas that play out depending on which events trigger you

The purple trauma is gone, but even if it was significant, the person might not be able to trust symptom reductions

A trauma resolved that only has a few symptom peaks during the day. Again the person would doubt if the reduction is symptoms was real.

An annoying trauma is resolved. It was often triggered this time the person starts to notice that something changed but is in doubt..is it true? Am I getting better there are still a lot of symptoms left.

Now another big trauma is gone and there is a real big symptom reduction. But are people “cured”? No, because there can be a lot of these traumas similar to the yellow, that flare up once in a while. And the blue one is maybe a blur of other trauma and you have to be a nerd to continue…

