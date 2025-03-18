Empowered Journeys: A Participant’s Insights from the Overcome Parkinson's Course

Lilian’s prologue:

I have made a course that helps people understand how stress impacts their lives. Also, how physical symptoms are pushed by stress. By addressing chronic stressors of people with chronic illness, we are starting a new way of becoming healthier. Even though it is breaking new ground, it is now addressed directly in the work

and I are doing.

So it is a pleasure to hear a statement like this from a participant, and I feel also important to share the insights people with chronic conditions have gleaned for themselves.

The video transcript is below.

Do you know someone relevant for the course, or are you one yourself?

Please press one of the buttons below. Sign up for more information and:

See the video about the course

This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Video transcription

My name's Linda, I'm 61, and I was first diagnosed at 59. Doing the Hope Shortcut course and finding you is one of the best things I've done. It's given me my life back and given me hope, meaning that I can tackle anything that comes my way. I'm capable, I'm strong, I can get stronger. I also like to say with the Hope Shortcut (and the Overcome course), the course centers on stress.

What I learned about stress is that everybody has some degree of it every day. This is just living in this earth, but how we respond to it is unique to each of us. Some of us get caught up in overdrive and being overstressed in our body passes a threshold where we need some help to pull back.

I have that. I've needed some help to get out of this stressful situation, stressful condition. I have to say too that when my husband and I talk about it, he has adopted some of the strategies of the group too because he's stressed. He said too, this course should be for anybody wanting to de-stress and wanting to learn about how to live a calmer life.

So that's what I would say, that this isn't just for people with what the doctors call Parkinson's, we call condition or LTSD [Life-accumulate Trauma and Stress Disorder].

It's really for anybody because 90% of all the diseases in the world, the root cause is really stress and overstress. So a little bit of exploration into your life, you might find that some of your upsets or your dis-eases are a result of not being able to manage what's before you in a healthy way.

When I was 40, I thought I was stress-free, but when I look back at life, no, absolutely not. I have less stress now than I did then.

I now have tools to manage stress that comes into my life because it will. I have some tools that I can lean into to help navigate through difficult situations. I never had that before.

What my aim is, is to be the strongest I've ever been the most confident I've ever been. Know that any challenge that comes my way, I can meet it in my own way, and I can help lead other people to do the same.