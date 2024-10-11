Overcoming Parkinson's, Winter 2024

In this video, you will hear a woman in her 70s and how she has got better during the last 2 years from a chronic disease we call Parkinson’s disease. While that is a good story, you need to understand that people with this disease have a big “doom and gloom” stigma hoovering over their heads.

You will never become better

You will end up in a wheelchair.

You have 8 golden years with the medication”.

These are 3 typical statements people are met with at the point of diagnosis, while there is no news that a person after being ill for a period becomes better, because those that do disappear from the medical system. We are writing history with this, by helping people systematically via group and online courses and one-to-one coaching to get better.

If you want to break the myth of this disease, please share, we cannot do it without help. It has taken us 8 years to figure this out. Help us shout out to the world… you can become better from Parkinson’s disease.

It took more than 20 years from it was proven that it was not dangerous to eat before swimming. How long will it take before the myth about Parkinson’s is busted? We do our best from substack, Facebook.

I am preparing the second iteration of my online course “Overcoming Parkinson’s”. I have gratefully received a lot of wonderful feedback from the first cohort, but in particular wanted to share the heartwarming words of Pattie in the video above (transcript below).

If the second iteration might be of interest to you, or someone you know, you can now register your interest, and get access to a recorded webinar, as well as read/see further testimonials. If after watching the webinar, this is indeed something you feel may be for you, you can then arrange a zoom chat with me to ensure it is a good match.

Transcript

Pattie:

I was tremoring.

I had frozen shoulder.

I couldn't walk.

My left leg was stiff.

I had drop foot.

It was mostly all in the left side.

It really terrified me, scared me to death that I would have such a serious thing.

And I didn't have any hope on how to get rid of it because my mother had had it.

But now I can go do anything I want.

I can go out to eat.

I don't have to worry about the timing of the medicine.

Who cares?

I can go eat whatever I want. I can go do whatever I want.

I feel free because I'm listening more to my body.

Lillian: What would you say to people that get all what we have done in one-to-one therapy? Of course, not the trauma healing, but the how to...

Pattie: Listen to your body, how to adjust when you are together with other people and so on.

Lilian: What would you say to people that I now offer a course to about all this.

Pattie: Take it.

Don't suffer. Don't suffer for years.

Take it and enjoy your life.

You never know when your number's up.

It's the first thing I tell people.

And there's no course like that here where I live.

You know, there is nothing like that.

Well, I don't even feel like I have much Parkinson's [anymore].

I feel very positive about my future and outlook.

20 years ago, was I this healthy?

No, I don't think so.

Lilian: What does your doctor say to you now?

Pattie: I have an unusual approach to my disease.

They're very interested in the alternative things that I do.

And they're very interested in the work that I've done with you.

So I think they've become a lot more open-minded.

I insist that they respect what I'm doing.

And they do.

Well, I would definitely take the course, especially if you feel alienated and alone in the community that you're in.

There's a big community with Lillian and Gary.

Gary writes some wonderful things that really make a lot of sense.

I wouldn't hesitate.

So take it.