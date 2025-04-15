My Journey to Troubleshoot and Help People Overcome Chronic Illnesses

Here is the introductory part of a presentation I made for a Facebook group for people with Parkinson’s Disease, which tells my story of how I came to be helping people with chronic conditions. The edited transcript is below. In future posts, I will include the actual interviews of people with PD, which comes next in the full presentation. At the bottom of this post, you can find a link to more information about my “Overcome Parkinson’s” course, the third iteration of which is starting soon.

I have done several interviews with people with Parkinson's, and it's in this book. Here, you can see the front page. You can find it on Amazon and some people have called it a “game changer”. It was my plan to do here, exactly what I do in the book.

Here is the direct link to the book on US amazon, good to send to a person with chronic illness: https://www.amazon.com/Interviews-People-Parkinsons-inspirational-conversations/dp/B0DC5MP99Y

First I'll give a little presentation about myself.

I have a master in biology. I’m strong in many different subjects around biology. I am a certified coach and therapist. Using interviews is actually a way to collect data and which way you see anthropologists are using.

I have for eight years helped people with Parkinson's, made a lot of courses, and helped them with one-to-one coaching. It all started 30 years ago when my husband got cancer. He got Hodgkin's lymphoma, and we were told that that disease typically haunted young men with a high level of education. At that time, he was going through a PhD, and he is now a professor in good health.

But it started a thought process. What's going on? Are these diagnoses not purely random or genetic? What's going on? I saw more and more of these interesting examples.

Later on, I started to, can you say, collect data and started in a local gym for people with Parkinson's to collect interviews with these.

Here, I saw a person having more symptoms when he was in his car on his way to his job, he has more symptoms when he was in busy hours in his company, hardly any symptoms when he was home with family, and no symptoms when he was on vacation. And that's where I thought, “There's something not right here because a chronic illness should mean chronic symptoms.”

Here, we have a little video because I did it like all scientists should do. I started to make a little group with people with chronic illness where I began to examine what was going on, and this guy had Parkinson's and lived in my city.

He had a pretty bad tremor in his right hand; he couldn't button his shirt he couldn't eat with his right hand. But as we started working, it became more and more obvious for him that this tremor was stress-related. As we worked and I did some of the things I have learned about stress reduction, like here you saw more and more often that he could come out of this state of tremor. Not forever, but for minutes and sometimes hours.

The smart thing about Parkinson's is that I can see when people go in and out of symptoms. So here we see he again get a little tremor, and then I can ask him “what's going on, what are you thinking of?” He gave me a story about the task he has in his job. And here you can see he became better and better at taking his thoughts from a stressful place to a peaceful place. That caught my interest.

I started working with people from the idea that instead of focusing on the disease, we focus on the stress and see how far we can come.

My storyline here is that I made this mini project where I did the same with people with other diseases, chronic illnesses like sclerosis, and there was a woman with Burning mouth syndrome and a war veteran with severe PTSD.

I thought, what's going on here? Over the next three years, I spent 10,000 hours altogether on YouTube, reading studies and experimenting myself, in the start with this guy you saw here and later on with more and more people.

I wrote my first book based on all my findings. It's, unfortunately, in Danish, but it helped me to collect all this information and put a theory around what was going on.

I started my company. I called my English web page the Hopeshortcut.com, and I made what I call the HOPE course. That is a summary of all the things I found out that could help people.

Then, in 2022, it was COVID, and I was giving up because I could not find clients. Then I met

, who is in the UK, and we started a collaboration, making courses together.

As he has a pretty severe case of Parkinson’s, I started to help him as well. He broke the wall between our Facebook groups. So a lot of his people started to come to my Facebook group.

So now I make courses, and I make more books, and one of the books was the one you saw here, on Amazon, 15 interviews, pretty easy to read, and that's where we are now. I promised myself to write two more books about this. It's not that these books are very popular; it just takes an awful lot of time before we can get this sort of knowledge around the globe.

So this is my web page. Under Courses and Blogs, you can find information about my social media and courses. And you can sign up for my rare newsletter.

