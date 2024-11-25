Living with chronic symptoms is challenging enough. But what if there's a hidden piece of the puzzle, a layer of accumulated trauma and stress affecting your symptoms more than you realize?

New research strongly suggests a link between PTSD and Parkinson's [* see below], hinting also that even smaller, everyday traumas can accumulate, creating a vicious cycle.

I call these “body memories” - those seemingly insignificant events that nevertheless leave a lasting impact. This accumulated stress might be the missing piece you've been searching for. That's why I've introduced the term LTSD - Life-accumulated Trauma and Stress Disorder - a more holistic approach to understanding this complex condition.



Please start using the term LTSD regardless of what chronic illness you have and the world will change and understand the connection between the mind and symptoms.

Diagnoses are to symptoms what constellations are to stars

- nothing more than a human grouping.



Lilian Sjøberg

If you're feeling overwhelmed, frustrated, or simply searching for answers, I’m here to support you to learn more about how to address the root causes of your symptoms and discover pathways to healing. A good starting place is my new book “Interviews with People with Parkinson's: Clients in Inspirational Conversations (The Shortcut to HOPE and Healing)”

Our brains operate in the dark, and you cannot know with your conscious mind which episodes in your life are affecting your body and causing you symptoms.

*According to the science article “New data validates an association between trauma-related disorders and the development of Parkinson’s disease in military veterans”:

“COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — In a study of nearly 360,000 military veteran records released earlier this year in the Movement Disorders Journal, researchers provide evidence that traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), both trauma-related disorders, are risk factors for Parkinson’s disease (PD). While this correlation has long been suspected, the results of this study validate the hypothesis with the researchers’ case-controlled approach and consideration of comorbidities. This study further suggests that these common war-related illnesses may ignite biochemical changes that precede and fuel the development of Parkinson’s disease decades later.”

