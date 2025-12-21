The HOPE shortcut

The HOPE shortcut

Struggling to Find the Perfect Gift for Someone with Chronic Illness? Here Are one Thoughtful Idea

Buy The books in electronic form from HOPEshortcut
Dec 21, 2025

The link to buy the book in electronic form - two books for the price of one.

Send me a message when you have bought the book, and I can help you change the webmail to the receiver, now or later.

The paparbook is on Amazon: go to your local Amazon page and search for:
The Shortcut to HOPE and healing

Here the link for the book on the US site


If you buy the electronic book before the 25th of December 2025,
I will give your friend a free electronic book:
Send the person’s details in a message.
Then you will each have a copy.

If you want to join our course starting on the 8th of January, please comment so I can send you an information link and an invitation link

