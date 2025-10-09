Ten years ago, I embarked on a life-changing quest to unravel the mysteries of chronic illness.

My journey began many years ago in the wake of personal challenges: my then-husband’s battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a diagnosis that struck while he was pursuing a PhD in physics and raising our two-year-old son. The doctors’ revelation that this type of cancer often affected highly educated young men sparked a question that defied my biology master’s training: could factors like education—something within our control—play a role in disease?

This question lingered, fueled by stories that challenged conventional medical wisdom. I heard of a man with multiple sclerosis who defied expectations by regaining mobility, a feat that seemed impossible based on my academic knowledge. Driven by curiosity and armed with my new training as a coach and therapist, I set out to explore what was really at play. After a personal loss left me with time to reflect, I dove into a self-described “nerdy” quest to uncover the truth behind chronic illness.

In 2015, I conducted an experiment that would shape my path. I worked with four individuals—a woman with burning mouth syndrome, a man with multiple sclerosis, a man with Parkinson’s, and a war veteran with severe PTSD—offering each five intensive coaching sessions.

The results were astonishing. While I couldn’t cure their conditions, I significantly alleviated specific symptoms. The veteran’s mood improved noticeably, the woman’s burning mouth symptoms subsided, the man with multiple sclerosis regained temporary use of his arm, and the Parkinson’s patient’s tremors consistently calmed during sessions. These outcomes pointed to a common thread: STRESS and trauma.

I continued my work with the Parkinson’s patient, who lived in my city, and deepened my insights. I observed that his tremors often flared when he thought about work, reinforcing my hypothesis that stress was a critical factor.

When I lost my corporate job to outsourcing, I seized the opportunity to dedicate five to eight hours a day for three years to research. I uncovered studies linking stress to symptoms across various diagnoses, from war veterans mirroring Parkinson’s symptoms to animals exhibiting instinctual stress responses.

My “aha” moments crystallized: chronic illness symptoms were deeply tied to stress, instinctual responses, and dopamine’s role in the body’s mammalian fight-or-flight mechanisms.

In 2019, I founded a company to share my findings, later partnering with Parkinson’s advocate

to reach more people. I authored books in Danish and English, interviewing clients to provide living proof of my discoveries. By 2024, I launched my “

” courses, initially for Parkinson’s patients and later for other chronic illnesses. These courses empower participants to build their own evidence of the stress-illness connection, understand their body’s responses, and take actionable steps to manage symptoms.

To my book

My mission is clear: to break the myths surrounding chronic illness diagnoses and highlight stress’s profound impact on long-term health. And help them to break free of the stress via courses with stress reduction and 1:1 trauma healing. My clients have even begun educating their doctors, sparking a grassroots shift in understanding. As I look to the next decade, I’m optimistic about reshaping how we view and treat chronic conditions.

Ready to explore the stress-chronic illness connection for yourself?

Join my courses to uncover the science, build your own proof, and take control of your health. Visit the page where I invite you to a free workshop and start your journey today! The next workshop is today, Thursday, 9th October, and more are coming in October and November.

