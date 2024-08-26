My new book has just been published on amazon!

Hear what people from this group and my clients say about the new view about Parkinson's disease.

$25 US might be enough for some to crack the code to symptoms and start reducing them.

This first in an intended small series of books is where people with Parkinson’s diagnosis, who are on a healing journey, tell their stories and reveal their viewpoints.

Maybe we can lift Parkinson's out of the darkness and into the light if we all help.

It took me 8 years to figure this out... and so did

in parallel with me..That is why we now work together to help others.

Read more about the book and how to buy below.

About the Book

“Parkinson’s is traditionally diagnosed as a disease that only gets worse over time. This book challenges that view.

Interviews of people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis from around the world reveal that it does not have to be this way. Instead, hope and self-reflection can be part of the solution to a better life. People can recover or improve, not via quick fixes or miracles, but with supporting psychotherapy and an understanding of why the body, due to chronic stress or trauma, has ended up reacting the way it does.

People from many different countries talk about their lives and experiences before and after diagnosis, whether or not they decided to take medication, and how conversations with Danish online therapist and biologist Lilian Sjøberg have given them not only hope but also noticeable improvements in quality of life and reduction in symptoms for a disease that is otherwise considered chronic and incurable. The commonality is that all cases seem to have arisen from a form of chronic stress or early trauma, and when this is addressed, hope and improvements are found.

The interview format allows the reader to draw their own conclusions along the way as the interviewees describe their journey of getting better, and also inspires readers without chronic illness to think about the relationship between mind and body. Finally, it gently prompts Western medicine to look at the human being with a broader, more holistic perspective than in the past.”

It is available as an “e-book” accessible via the courses part of our website.

[I, Lilian (after tax) get the proceeds].

$18 US e-version

It is also now available on Amazon as a paperback and Kindle version. ($25/22 US)

The book on Amazon



The Amazon teaser of the book.. the first many pages for you to read and share. Time to break the myths of Parkinson’s and other chronic disorders

If you are interested in this topic, I am doing a QA meeting on September 9th. See if the time works for you. I will probably record parts of it and send link to the ones that state they cannot join.

September 9th

I will start will general questions that are for all people.

Then there will probably be some more specific Parkinson questions. and it is fine that you leave if that does not have your interest :-)

Maybe prepare yourself by reading the oldest of my posts here on substack :-)