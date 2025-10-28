I got very uplifted by my clients who not only feel the result of my therapy, but in this way express how it benefited their lives.

So I’ve provided snippets from the community call, so you can understand how my therapy works and how the community calls lift the participants. Last week, a small group of us—Catherine, Sara, Kathy, and I (Lilian)—gathered on Zoom in a community call to talk about something deeper than symptoms. We talked about relief. Not the absence of tremor, but the lack of pain. Not just moving better, but feeling safe again.

Here is the audio, and below is a free-form transcription - with a little help from ai.

0:00 -9:21

After a breakout room where people met 1:1, Catherine kicked things off with curiosity:

“I wasn’t asking about her triggers. I wanted to know—how did she deal with it? How did you all deal with it?”

Lilian, who has been guiding Sara and Kathy through one-on-one trauma-release sessions, lit up. “It’s super interesting,” she said. “One day, I’ll make a course for professionals. But first, I need the foundation running.” That means having people to take care of the fundamental courses for people with chronic illnesses.

Sara shared what changed for her:

“We have two homes—one is our summer house, warm and lived-in. This one? More like a luxury apartment. I used to dread coming back here. I’d feel paranoid. Didn’t want anyone knocking. Didn’t feel safe—even though I know everyone. Now? I walk out, take a deep breath, and think: This is a wonderful place to live.” The difference? The pain behind my tremor was gone.

Kathy nodded.

“A lot of what my subconscious should be doing—I have to supervise. Move your hand. Turn your head. It’s exhausting. Like doing everything with one hand tied behind your back. Then suddenly—it lifts. You feel capable again. And you stop thinking about *how* to move. You just… live.”

“It’s like graduating high school,” Sara laughed. “You don’t need to go back.”

Lilian smiled.

“Most people notice the “new” pain more than the old pain that’s gone. You two? You feel the absence of pain and emotions. That’s rare.”

We talked about the mask—the one we wear to hide the effort, the strain, the embarrassment. How anger shows up after shame leaves, and people panic—“Why am I angry now?”*—forgetting they’re no longer ashamed.

“It takes sessions,” Lilian said. “You clean up the old terrible emotions. New things pop up. You clean those, too.”

“You’ve had 50 years to get used to the old pain,” Kathy added. “The new stuff? You’re not used to that.”

Sara reflected:

“Five years ago, I didn’t know who I was. I was covering—symptoms, stress, everything. Now? I’d rather move forward like this (trauma reduced, emotion lifts, new emotion emerges) than go back to who I was before.”

Lilian sees it often:

“People say, ‘I wouldn’t go back to who I was at 40.’ This version of you? More confident. Happier. freer.”

We laughed about “enforced illness”—how Sara’s car accident, surgeries, and early retirement from Parkinson’s forced her to stop, to reflect, and to dig into her past.

“If I hadn’t gotten Parkinson’s,” she said, “I never would’ve found joy. Real joy. Not because of the diagnosis—but *after*. Because I finally dealt with it.”

Kathy agreed: “The more it hurts, the more you learn.”

Lilian closed with a vision: “There’s a green light for the community. We’ll build it, inviting people who get it. The world’s ready. They can’t call us crazy anymore.”

Here is the link to the articles that prove what I have been telling for 10 years. The role of lifestyle interventions in symptom management.

This isn’t just about Parkinson’s. It’s about what happens when the pain you’ve carried for decades—quietly, constantly—finally leaves.

And you realize: I’m still here. And I like who I am now. If you’ve felt this shift—or want to—join us. The door’s open.

