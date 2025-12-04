For over 10 years, I have helped people with Parkinson’s feel more hopeful. Many doctors and others make them feel scared or sad about the diagnosis. I try to change that by giving them new knowledge that can completely change that perspective.

I like to share real stories from people through interviews. My first book came from talking to 15 people with Parkinson’s. They told me their own experiences.

Book with the 15 interviews

This new book is about Robert. He has had Parkinson’s symptoms for almost 50 years. Five years ago, we talked, and it helped him see things in a new, better way. Later, he came back to me with many of his old Facebook posts. I used them to write the story of his life and how this new way of thinking changed things for him.

Robert Keene 50 years of Parkinsons

The Pathfinder - Robert Keene

A snippet of the book

One day you’re living your life, enjoying the little things, and then, bam! You get hit with a diagnosis that changes everything. It’s a tough pill to swallow, right?

Parkinson’s sneaks up on you, almost like a thief in the night, stealing away bits of your identity, your confidence, and your independence. You might find yourself staring at that stranger in the mirror, wondering where the real you went. It’s like looking at a photo of yourself that’s faded over time and a version of you that feels so distant yet so close at the same time.

No neurologist or so-called expert in Parkinson’s disease on this planet is going to be able to give you advice or solve them for you. You have to find your own way through it.

I feel like a pathfinder because I’ve been on the trail for such a long time now. What I’m doing is dropping little markers as I go along the trail so that people can follow me and know that they will be alright.

I know that a lot of people don’t like to read my work because it scares them. There is no point in me wrapping it in cotton wool and hoping for a miracle, because you just have to be realistic and face facts. But the fact, that I am still here, tells you my story is important.

I want to reassure anybody that is newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s that there is a way, and I will show you it.

You must never give up hope, because that would not help you at all. Whatever you think you know about Parkinson’s, throw it in the bin and start again.

Parkinson’s is not a life sentence. Do not look at it in a negative way. It is not easy but there is a way, you just have to find it and more importantly, find yourself.

The medical world prefers to label unexplained or complex symptoms as Parkinson’s. Yet, beneath that label, there might be a different truth altogether.

What would you think if someone told you that what you believe to be Parkinson’s disease might be a case of having too much adrenaline coursing through your body? That you might be able to recover if you could just find a different way to handle your stress? This idea struck me as nothing short of mind-blowing when I first heard it. It challenged everything I had been told and believed about my condition.

I was introduced to this radical new perspective by Lilian Sjoberg, a Danish biologist and therapist, who was willing to help me explore an alternative approach to dealing with the stress-related issues that had taken over my life. She first suggested I might not have Parkinson’s, but rather, that my body was overwhelmed by adrenaline.

The notion seemed almost too simple, too impossible, yet strangely compelling. I remember sitting there, trying to rationalise such a seemingly wild idea, weighing its logic against the fear I had.

I am certain now that what I suffer from is linked to stress. My condition involves elements of Parkinson’s, which refers to symptoms like tremors or sluggish movement. The reality of it is that the future isn’t rosy, but it isn’t a horror story either. There is an alternative pathway to recovery which doesn’t involve medication.

This book is about my story, symptoms, daily life, and a complete change in perspective on the disease and my future.

