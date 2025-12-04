The HOPE shortcut

The HOPE shortcut

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krisztián Lipcsei's avatar
Krisztián Lipcsei
2d

Is there a way to get a Kindle or otherwise digital (internationally available) version of the book? I would love to translate it for my father.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lilian Sjøberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture