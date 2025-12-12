Parkinson’s disease is the first major chronic illness whose root cause is fully understood (but only by a few), bringing us to a groundbreaking milestone!

Transcription

Andy: Hello and welcome to another podcast with myself and Lillian.

Today we’re talking about a book called A Radical Rethink of Parkinson’s, the Long Road to Recovery by Robert Keene. This book’s also been edited by Lillian, and she comments in the book as well.

What if everything you’ve been told about Parkinson’s is only half the story?

When Robert Keene was diagnosed at the age of 29, the doctors painted a future that ended in a wheelchair. For 20 tough years, he believed them until the day he decided to stop waiting for the disease to write his ending. Now, almost 50 years after his first symptoms, Robert is still standing again, walking, still refusing to surrender.

Lilian: So, how has it been for you to read this book? (Andy has helped me with English spelling)

Andy: It has been an emotional journey rather than a kind of technical problem. I mean, there was technical things to correct, but it’s more than that. It’s been an emotional journey. I found the chapter about his decline very, very difficult. Very, very hard to read, but it’s worth persevering with.

Very challenging read. Very, very depressing. Very emotional, but very, very interesting as well. And then his ascendance, when he decided he wasn’t gonna be in a wheelchair, that he was gonna get up, he was gonna walk, it was so heartwarming and so inspiring that I was really pleased, I read the book.

Lilian: And this was a little hard chapter to read, I put a little warning on it, so people can skip it. But for example, spouses who cannot feel how it is like to be symptomatic, I thought they could benefit from reading about how it can be.

Andy: Absolutely. I think it’s very difficult to explain to your partner or your spouse, how you feel, how Parkinson’s affects you, how the symptoms are so diminishing.

It’s really difficult to explain. The book would help the spouse to understand, definitely, yeah.

Lilian: And that was my thought, we don’t want to look into the direction of all this bad, but there are people stuck in this, maybe even something worse than Robert described.

So I thought it was actually also interesting to get this insightful information about how it feels.

Andy: Yeah, because it is so hard to articulate, because so much is going on in your mind and your body that it’s very hard to put that into words. And I think often partners are at a loss. They do not know what to do. They feel sort of almost rejected by your behavior, but you don’t want to push them away, but you end up doing that because you can’t explain why you are behaving in the way that you do.

Lilian: So maybe we have two ways that spouses can help, both by understanding what is going on and helping to keep the hope up, maybe.

Andy: Yeah, definitely, definitely. I think if they have more insight into it, it would definitely benefit both people involved.

Lilian: So hopefully, most of the people with Parkinson’s have very nice spouses. But a few have spouses that are not very supportive, and they’ll probably not read the book, but if they do, they can see and understand that there is hope, that there is a lot to do, and help keep up the hope.

Andy: Well, it makes such a difference. Hope is everything. I mean, reading that Robert actually got out of his wheelchair and started to teach himself to walk again after being in a wheelchair for 10 years was just so inspiring.

So that’s all, that’s the epitome of hope, really, wonderful.

Lilian: I guess we need to have some beacons of light. We need to hear the good stories as well.

Andy: Yeah, we need to hear the bad stuff, but we also need to hear the good stuff to balance it. Otherwise, your thinking becomes very unbalanced, and that just drags you down.

Lilian: Robert is still on some medication, still having symptoms, but he lives his life to the fullest and makes podcasts, writes, and paints, so he sort of got his life back again.

Andy: Yeah, I think it’s really, really important to have a purpose. I think if you just give up, then your mind and body will go into decline, and it’s so important to have a purpose. And writing has given him such a wonderful purpose, as well as all the other things he does. He’s admirable.

Lilian: And now this purpose has a future as well. It’s not a deadline; you can turn things around.

Andy: And this is one of the hardest things about getting this diagnosis, is that you feel that your life has been curtailed - cut short. And it’s not necessarily true. You can thrive, you can have goals, you can have a purpose. You can engage in the world. It’s so important that you do that. And Robert has proved that it works.

Lilian: You don’t need to follow the trodden rule of “you’ll only get worse and worse.” And with these experiences, people who are new to Parkinson's and Parkinson’s symptoms can allow themselves to think in a hopeful direction.

Andy: Definitely. Yes.

Lilian: And stop the nocebo effect of all the bad things you hear.

Andy: Yeah. Because it’s a downward spiral if you let it be you. You have more control than you think you do.

Lilian: Yeah, a lot more. And the book is a lot about this, where I give these little clues on what to think instead of this doomsday spiraling down.

Andy: Yeah, because the power of thought is astonishing. What you think has such a profound effect on your body. And that’s clear to me now. Absolutely. After doing the course, that’s really clear to me.

Lilian: Yeah. And Andy is talking about a course I have that starts here in January 2026. So you are welcome to come closer if you want to join this journey here.

So, I also just mentioned the book I did last year, about “interviews with people with Parkinson's, the shortcut to hope and healing”. Did, I think, did you read that before?

Andy: Yes. I’ve read it. I’ve read it. I read it before I read Robert Keen’s book. Yeah, it’s very inspiring. Again, these stories are very, very inspiring. These interviews are really, really worth a read. Definitely.

Lilian: And my idea with them is not that people get better as such, but the crack in the old beliefs. That was my goal, that people can see the connection with old stress in their lives. Did the book succeed in that?

Andy: Absolutely. Definitely. Yes. You can. You can see the connection for all of those people that you interviewed.

Lilian: Yeah. The problem is that we have what, 50, 60, 70 years of “this can only be worse and worse,” so a lot of people, most people are sort of brainwashed.

Andy: It’s very hard, it’s very difficult to push against the standard narrative as well. It’s very hard to say, I don’t accept that. I want to go a different path. It’s really challenging to do that because it’s so powerful

Lilian: With these books is my idea is slowly to titrate new thoughts. That is going against this, that maybe it’s not all doom and gloom. Maybe there’s another connection. So, in the first book is this connection with the old stress I open up to.

And then when Robert came to me with his posts and asked if I would help him make a book out of them, then I thought we also needed the path we can start to walk on. And he calls himself a pathfinder because he has lived with a disease, and he has found a way to go.

So you can of course skip all the first 20 years of his life in and in the speed, you are ready. You can go to the last half where he opened up to what to think and do instead.

Andy: It’s a very interesting transformation that he goes through. Fascinating.

Lilian: Yeah. And, is it true to say that you have started doing the same?

Andy: I have started doing the same. I was doing it this morning in the early hours of the morning. This morning I was lying awake, and I was thinking. “If I have anxious thoughts, my body will react. I’ll start to tremor,” and sure enough, I was having anxious thoughts. I was tremoring. Then I calm myself down by breathing slowly and thinking about pleasant things, and it’s just so clear to me that there’s a connection that I can control the symptoms by thinking differently.

The power of thought is astonishing.

Lilian: I’ll just make a little add-on to that because tremor is a symptom that comes very fast when you have these thoughts. So that’s why it’s easy to see in people with Parkinson's and easy to see the stress-connection. The guys who have stiffness or pain, and some part of their body is not working as it should be, it’s a slow buildup of adrenaline. So the reaction to a stressful encounter comes maybe some hours or maybe even the day after. So it’s a little more difficult, but it’s still good to look the day before, some hours before after stress.

There are still a lot of connections to stress to make, and that’s what we spent four lessons in the course on checking into these connections to stress and symptoms.

Andy: I’ll give you another example, Lillian, of what you’re talking about. I watched something last night on television, and then it was, it was very, very distressing, and then I had symptoms at 4:00 AM. And I think there’s a connection between the two.

I’ve just realized, actually, while I’m speaking, that there’s a connection between the two, ‘cause I did think about that thing I’d watched. And it gave me symptoms.

Lilian: Yeah. So the brain, of course, continues to, I don’t know if you can call it pro ponder or process whatever is going on the rest of the day before.

And they are actually, science calls it a sort of dishwashing that we in night, wash our brains and sort of repeat the most emotional situations from during the day. So maybe you had a dream about that television show, and that was enough to wake you up.

Andy: Possibly could have been a dream. But I was, I found myself thinking about it.

And I thought, Why am I thinking about this? Because that’s because it was distressing, and it’s my body’s trying to protect itself.

Lilian: Yeah. So, from here, we think you should start a new road, this long road to recovery. There are no quick fixes, but number one is to see the HOPE, and then take one step after the other.

And maybe it’s time for you to get this Radical rethink of Parkinson's so you can get on the road, however short or long it might be for you.

So with these words, let’s call it a day and see you next in the next podcast.

